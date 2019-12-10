NCP workers wish to see me as deputy Chief Minister: Ajit Pawar

Denying that there was something brewing between himself and former chief minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar on Monday said while it was the refrain his supporters and other party workers to see him as the next deputy chief minister, a decision in this regard could only be taken by the top leadership of his party.

Eyebrows were raised after Mr. Fadnavis, recently elected as Leader of Opposition, was seen with Mr. Pawar at the wedding ceremony of NCP MLA Sanjay Shinde’s son on Sunday in Madha in Solapur. The two leaders, seated next to each other, were seen chatting and sharing much bonhomie at the function which was their first joint public appearance after the fall of their short-lived government last month.

“The person in charge of the seating arranged the chairs in such a way that Devendra [Fadnavis] and myself ended up sitting side by side,” Mr. Pawar told reporters in Baramati. “Just because we sat together doesn’t mean something new is cooking. We discussed the weather and rainfall,” Mr. Pawar said.

“There are no permanent foes in politics. As we were seated together, it was natural for us to talk about the weather,” he added.

“There are no permanent enemies in politics, no opposition and ruling party leaders when we meet face to face at social functions. There is no need to look for a political angle to every meeting,” he said.

Mr. Pawar had startled the State with his intra-party ‘rebellion’ when he staged a coup on the morning of November 23 and was sworn in as deputy chief minister with Mr. Fadnavis taking oath as chief minister. After NCP supremo Sharad Pawar’s iron hand prevailed and the party failed to split, his nephew resigned in less than 80 hours.

When asked to comment on the buzz of him returning as deputy CM, Mr. Ajit Pawar, who had served in the same capacity in the erstwhile Congress-NCP regime, said while it was the wish of NCP workers to see him as the second-in-command in the Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP’s Maha Vikas Aghadi government, the final decision on what post he would get would only be made by the party top brass.

“The people of Baramati have overwhelmed me with a massive mandate in the recent Assembly polls and have always showered their love and affection on me. It is but natural for them to wish that their elected representative gets a major post in the new government…But at the moment, I have a lot of work to do here [in Baramati]… My duty lies in working for the welfare of my constituents,” Mr. Pawar said.

He remained tight-lipped when asked about the impending portfolio allocation, merely stating that it was the prerogative of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Congress president Sonia Gandhi and NCP chief Sharad Pawar, who would hold consultations over the issue.

He refused to comment on the clean chit given by the anti-corruption bureau (ACB) over the alleged multi-crore irrigation scam.

Meanwhile, senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal said he had no objection whatsoever to Mr. Pawar being given the deputy CM’s post.

“I have no objection to this. I had openly appealed and urged him to return [when Mr. Pawar joined hands with Mr. Fadnavis]… However, what post should he be given is the right of our party chief Sharad Pawar, who will decide on this matter,” Mr. Bhujbal said in Nashik.

On the other hand, Mr. Fadnavis, who is in Indapur, said the BJP had been kept out of power by deceitful means but that it would not stay out in the cold for very long.

“We shall soon return to power and the entire State will be ours again,” Mr. Fadnavis said.