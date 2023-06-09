HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NCP says death threat issued to Sharad Pawar on social media, appeals party workers to maintain peace

Amid the death threat issued to NCP President Sharad Pawar on social media, the party appealed to its workers to maintain “peace at all costs”

June 09, 2023 05:09 pm | Updated 05:09 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
A threat to the NCP Chief is a threat to secularism, said NCP spokesperson Mahesh Tapase. File

A threat to the NCP Chief is a threat to secularism, said NCP spokesperson Mahesh Tapase. File | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini

Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar has received a “death threat” on social media, the NCP claimed on June 9 and appealed to party workers to maintain “peace at all costs”.

Also read: Sharad Pawar says decision to step down was for ‘future’ of NCP; committee to elect new president to meet on May 5

Taking cognisance of the matter, Mumbai Police are in the process of registering a First Information Report (FIR), a senior police official said.

A delegation of NCP workers led by Mr. Pawar’s daughter and Lok Sabha member Supriya Sule met Mumbai Police chief Vivek Phansalkar demanding action.

Also read: Supriya Sule: ‘People will decide the NCP’s future’

The NCP leaders told the police that 82-year-old Mr. Pawar received a message on social media that read “he will meet the same fate as (Narendra) Dabholkar soon”.

Narendra Dabholkar, who fought against superstitious beliefs, was shot dead by two bike-borne assailants during his morning walk in Pune on August 20, 2013.

Ms. Sule submitted printouts of the screenshots of the death threat to the police.

ALSO READ
NCP leader Supriya Sule hints at two political 'blasts' in next 15 days

A senior police official told PTI that they have been informed about the threat to the NCP Chief on a social media platform.

“We are looking into it. We have started a probe,” the official said.

NCP had sent a representative to lodge a police complaint, the official said. “The police are in the process of registering an FIR in this connection at the South Region Cyber police station,” he added.

Meanwhile, senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar said the threat message was sent by one Saurav Pimpalkar whose social media profile says he is a BJP supporter.

ALSO READ
‘Elective merit’ key to ticket allocation for 2024 Lok Sabha election: Ajit Pawar

Instead of misusing the freedom of expression, one should fight the ideological battle in a dignified manner, he said talking to reporters.

Ajit Pawar, who is the Leader of the Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly, said social media platforms are being deliberately misused to malign political leaders, post fake news and create divisions in society.

Also read:Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar capable of becoming Maharashtra CM: Sanjay Raut

As the news about the threat to “Pawar saheb” spread, anxious NCP workers began calling senior leaders about his safety, said party spokesperson Mahesh Tapase. He said that a threat to the NCP chief is a threat to secularism.

“We have instructed our workers to maintain peace at all costs,” he said.

Secularism is the soul of “Pawar saheb”. “Nobody can force saheb to change his secular stand and he is not at all affected by such threats,” Mr. Tapase said.

“It is to be seen whether the government will promote secularism and uphold the Constitution or give a free hand to the killers of Dabholkar,” said the NCP leader.

Related Topics

Maharashtra / Mumbai / mumbai / Nationalist Congress Party / death

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.