NCP promises 75% reservation in (private) jobs for locals

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar on Tuesday criticised Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and the State Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan for ignoring the plight of those affected by the heavy rains in western and northern Maharashtra.

Mr. Pawar criticised Mr. Mahajan, who is also Nashik’s Guardian Minister, for being busy celebrating the repeal of Article 370 instead of going out to help those marooned in waterlogged areas of his district.

“At a time when extremely heavy rainfall in some districts has severely affected the lives of people in those parts, some ministers [read Mr. Mahajan] are blissfully dancing away…your job is not to dance, but to help the people of Nashik… leave the dancing to those whose vocation it is,” said Mr. Pawar.

He also hit out at Mr. Fadnavis for not enquiring after citizens in districts where flood-like situation has developed owing to heavy showers and discharge of dam waters, the Chief Minister was busy in his pre-election campaign through mahajanadesh yatra.

Speaking at the Shivneri Fort in Junnar — the birthplace of Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji — during the launch of NCP’s Shiv Swarajya Yatra on Tuesday, Mr. Pawar said, “We will bring a law granting 75% reservation in (private) jobs for locals, in the event of the Congress-NCP forming a government.”

Many senior leaders of the party were present on the occasion.

The former deputy chief minister mocked at the ruling Shiv Sena for organising protests against insurance firms for allegedly not settling the claims of the farmers.

Mr. Pawar said the NCP would devolve key responsibilities to the youth and women ahead of the elections.

At the same time, Mr. Pawar praised the Modi government’s move to scrap Article 370 saying it was a necessary and vital step to preserve the unity of the country.

His stance is sharply contradictory to the one taken by his uncle and NCP chief Sharad Pawar, who on Monday had expressed disappointment at the Centre’s move to revoke Article 370 without taking into confidence the people and leaders of Kashmir.

“The decision to scrap Article 370 is a good move…I have no wish to oppose it just for the sake of opposition. This has not been the party’s stance either. The next step should be to take control of Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK),” said Mr. Ajit Pawar.

Expressing confidence that the next Chief Minister would emerge from the NCP-Congress alliance, the NCP MP from Shirur, Dr. Amol Kolhe, said the party remained strong despite the defections of a few leaders.

Dr. Kolhe, fresh from his triumph over three-time former Sena MP Shivajirao Adhalrao Patil in the Lok Sabha elections, is perceived as a dynamic leader within a beleaguered NCP leadership to boost the sagging spirits of the party rank-and-file at the same time.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Legislative Council, Dhananjay Munde accused the BJP government of insulting the memory of Chhatrapati Shivaji by launching a farm loan waiver scheme under his name that had allegedly turned out to be “a complete sham”.

“The mahajanadesh yatra is a cunning rally thought up by a cunning Chief Minister… Mr. Fadnavis’ credo seems to be to lie, but with emphasis,” said Mr. Munde, adding that the people of Maharashtra would vote out the saffron coalition.

Hitting out at Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray’s ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatra’, the NCP leader said it was merely an occasion for the young Mr. Thackeray to posture as the future Chief Minister.