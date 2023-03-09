NCP played same ‘unsolicited support’ move in Maharashtra in 2014 as it is doing now in Nagaland, says Eknath Shinde

March 09, 2023 11:08 pm | Updated 11:08 pm IST - Pune

After the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party’s (NCP) decision to support the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP)- Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alliance Nagaland government raised political eyebrows, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday justified the NCP’s decision in Nagaland by stating that such decisions had to be taken in the interests of governance, while the ruling Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena hit out at the NCP’s ‘double standards.’

In the recently concluded Nagaland Legislative Assembly elections, the NDPP won 25 seats and the BJP won 12 with NDPP leader Neiphiu Rio being sworn-in as Chief Minister for a fifth term. The newly-formed cabinet comprises seven ministers from the NDPP and five from the BJP.

However, the NCP – a fierce opponent of the BJP in the country which emerged as the third-largest party in the Nagaland election with seven seats – announced its decision to back the NDDP-BJP alliance thus leaving the Nagaland Assembly with no strong Opposition party.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mocking the NCP’s ‘opportunist tactics’, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, whose Shiv Sena is allied with the BJP in Maharashtra, pointed out that Mr. Pawar’s party had done the same after the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly election when the NCP had offered unsolicited support to the BJP.

“What they (the NCP) are doing in Nagaland today, had been done by them in 2014 in Maharashtra as well (offering to support the BJP). So, on one hand they accuse us [Shinde-BJP government] of being ‘communal’ and a ‘government of traitors’ among other things. I only wish to say that people living in glass houses should not throw stones at others,” said Mr. Shinde wryly.

The CM further said that in the recent Assembly by-polls, the public had put the NCP in its place in the party’s bastion Chinchwad, where the BJP candidate had won a thumping victory.

In announcing his party’s support for the Nagaland government, Mr. Sharad Pawar had clarified that the NCP’s support was “for CM Rio and not the BJP.”

“In neighbouring Meghalaya, PM Modi and the Home Minister [Amit Shah] had accused the current CM (Conrad Sangma) and other leaders of the NPP being knee-deep in corruption during the poll campaign. Even after saying this, the BJP formed the government with Mr. Sangma’s NPP. So, we (the NCP) have not taken recourse to such double-standards,” said Mr. Pawar.

Meanwhile, Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut – the NCP’s in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition in Maharashtra – said it was not the first time such an experiment has taken place in Nagaland, a border state even more sensitive than Kashmir in terms of geopolitics and security issues.

“I think the NCP had fallen a little short in communicating this to the people regarding their decision. Nagaland’s geopolitical and security concerns are even more serious than Kashmir. It regularly faces the threat of terrorism. So, there is a need there for a united government,” said Mr. Raut, justifying the NCP’s volte face in Nagaland.

At the same time, he stressed that the Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction will never accept the BJP as an ally in the future even if some favourable situation arose between the two saffron parties, who were long-standing allies until late 2019.

“The people of Maharashtra will not forgive the BJP for the manner in which they have destroyed a pro-Hindutva party fighting for the self-respect of the Marathi-speaking people by misusing central agencies,” said Mr. Raut.