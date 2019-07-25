NCP Mumbai chief Sachin Ahir joins Shiv Sena

In a major setback to the Opposition Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in Mumbai months before the Assembly election, the party’s city chief and former Minister of State for Housing Sachin Ahir on July 25 joined the Shiv Sena in presence of its chief Uddhav Thackeray and Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray.

Mr. Aaditya Thackeray said: “I have been in touch with Sachinji and our vision towards development of cities matched to the extent that I asked him to do good for the State by joining Shiv Sena. I arranged a meeting between him and Uddhavji after which his decision to join Sena was finalised.”

Mr. Ahir said that he joined the Sena owing to Mr. Aaditya Thackeray’s spirit to do good for the city and orientation towards development of the State. “I have joined the Sena, but I am not here to break the NCP. I will work to ensure growth of the Sena,” he said, adding that a number of party workers and leaders were in touch with him since his decision to quit the NCP and join the Sena.

Mr. Uddhav Thackeray said that his party won people over trust and not by any other means. “Our strength is growing and that means the strength of Marathi and Hindu population is also growing,” he said.

When asked whether Mr. Ahir would be given an Assembly ticket from Worli or Byculla constituencies in South Mumbai, Mr. Uddhav Thackeray said that decision would be announced at an appropriate time.

“I am not here with any expectation. Every decision will be taken by Uddhavji,” said Mr. Ahir.

The Sena chief, when asked whether some more NCP leaders would join the party, said that he would not disclose anything as of now. “There will be more who will join,” he said.