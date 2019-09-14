NCP MP Udayanraje Bhosale joins BJP

Other States

Nationalist Congress Party Lok Sabha MP from Satara in Maharashtra, Udayanraje Bhosale, joined the BJP in New Delhi on Saturday at an event attended by BJP president Amit Shah, working president J.P. Nadda and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Mr. Bhosale, a descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji, joined the BJP just ahead of Maharashtra Assembly elections. Speaking at the event, Mr. Shah said the BJP's performance in the Assembly polls would be better than its result in the state in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Mr. Bhosale said the BJP was taking forward the thinking of Chhatrapati Shivaji and that no other government had paid heed to the "Kashmir issue" like the Narendra Modi government.

