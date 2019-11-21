NCP MLA warns makers of 'Tanhaji-The Unsung Warrior'

A yet-to-be-released Hindi film on the life of Maratha warrior Tanaji Malusre, a subedar in the army of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, has landed in controversy a day after the release of its trailer over allegations of factual errors and distortion of history.

‘Tanhaji - The Unsung Warrior’ is a biopic on Malusre, and the battle between Maratha and Mughal armies where Malsure reclaimed Kondhana fort.

NCP MLA Dr. Jitendra Awhad on Wednesday issued a warning highlighting certain scenes and alleged that director Om Raut has stretched it too far under the garb of cinematic liberty. The MLA said failing to correct the errors would lead to him “taking personal interest” in the film. “I would not mind if you consider this a threat,” he said.

“The trailer shows a person throwing and hitting Shivaji Maharaj with a stick. Show us one page in the history books depicting this incident,” Dr. Awhad said.

The MLA also objected to the dialogue featured in the trailer where a character is heard saying Chhatrapati Shivaji’s sword is meant to safeguard women’s ghoonghat (veil) and a Brahmin’s janeu (sacred thread).

“The king never kept women in ghoonghat. He stopped his mother from commiting sati, while women used to attend his daily meetings. Shivaji Maharaj’s sword was not meant to save sacred threads of a particular community, but to safeguard the interests of each and every caste, creed and religion. This is an attempt to stereotype one of the most progressive kings in India,” said Dr. Awhad.

Ajay Devgn Films, the production company, did not to reply to The Hindu’s queries on the controversy.