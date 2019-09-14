NCP MLA, former policeman join Sena

The Shiv Sena welcomed another leader from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) into its fold on Friday. After resigning as MLA in the morning, former NCP State president Bhaskar Jadhav joined the Sena in presence of party chief Uddhav Thackeray at the latter’s residence, Matoshri, in Mumbai.

“I have no grouse with anyone. I was a Sena worker before I joined the NCP. If I have said any objectionable things about Sena or Uddhavji in the past, that was my immaturity and misunderstanding. But since Uddhavji is welcoming me in the party, that means he has a soft corner for me even today,” Mr. Jadhav said.

The leader, who was an MLA from Guhagar, left the Sena in 2004 to join the NCP. He has been a minister in successive State governments and a known NCP face in Konkan.

Former police officer Pradeep Sharma, who resigned form the force last week, also joined the Sena on Friday. The former encounter specialist is likely to contest from Nallasopara Assembly constituency.

Meanwhile, when asked about the seat-sharing discussions with the BJP, Mr. Thackeray said “everything has been decided between us”. In a sarcastic remark directed at Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the Shiv Sena chief said, “I will wait for the Chief Minister to prepare a list of Shiv Sena candidates and which seats we can contest. Then I will put that list before the party and we will decide how to move forward.”

In 2014, the BJP and Shiv Sena had fought the Assembly elections separately after failing to arrive at a seat-sharing arrangement.