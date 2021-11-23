NCP leader releases photographs of Wankhede’s nikahnama

Nawab Malik released a photograph of Mr. Wankhede’s nikahnama and a photograph from the officer’s first marriage

Continuing his series of allegations against Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officer Sameer Wankhede, Maharashtra Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik on Monday released a photograph of Mr. Wankhede’s nikahnama and a photograph from the officer’s first marriage.

In the nikahnama, a written document that two Muslim partners sign while entering into a marriage, Mr. Wankhede’s name has been mentioned as Sameer Dawood Wankhede.

The NCP leader had been claiming for over a month that Mr. Wankhede had submitted a fake caste certificate to clear the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination and become an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer. “I will quit politics if my claims turn out to be false,” Mr. Malik had said.

The Wankhede family denied the claim that the officer was a Muslim and his father, Dyandev, had converted to Islam as Dawood. Mr. Wankhede had said that his mother was a Muslim and she wanted him to perform Islamic rituals as well, even though his first marriage was done under the Special Marriage Act.

“This is not about his religion. But submitting a fake caste certificate was an injustice against someone from the Scheduled Caste category who was more deserving than Mr. Wankhede,” Mr Malik had said.