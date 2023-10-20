HamberMenu
NCP leader Khadse, his BJP MP daughter-in-law fined for illegal excavation

The notice issued by the Tehsildar of Muktainagar on October 6 said that 1.18 lakh brass of murum and black stone was illegally excavated by them without additional permission from the authorities for the same

October 20, 2023 11:52 am | Updated 11:52 am IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau
The Jalgaon district authorities issued a notice to NCP MLC Eknath Khadse and his daughter-in-law directing them to pay ₹137 crore fine for allegedly excavating soil without permission. File

The Jalgaon district authorities issued a notice to NCP MLC Eknath Khadse and his daughter-in-law directing them to pay ₹137 crore fine for allegedly excavating soil without permission. File

The Jalgaon district authorities issued a notice to Nationalist Congress Party MLC Eknath Khadse and his daughter-in-law and BJP MP Raksha Khadse, directing them to pay ₹137 crore fine for allegedly excavating soil from their land without permission .

The notice issued by the Tehsildar of Muktainagar on October 6 said that 1.18 lakh brass of murum and black stone was illegally excavated by them without additional permission from the authorities for the same.

The land, where the excavation took place belongs to Mr. Khadse, his wife Mandakini Khadse, daughter Rohini Khadse and daughter-in-law Raksha Khadse, it said.

The fine amount of ₹1,37,14,81,883 should be paid within 15 days from the date of the issuance of the notice, it added.

