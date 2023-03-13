ADVERTISEMENT

NCP leader Hasan Mushrif moves Bombay HC to quash ED’s case against him

March 13, 2023 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST - MUMBAI

The matter will be heard by a Division Bench headed by Justice Revati Mohitedere on March 14

The Hindu Bureau

File photo of NCP leader and former minister Hasan Mushrif. Mr. Mushrif on March 13, 2023, filed a plea in the Bombay High Court, seeking to quash the money laundering case against him filed by the ED. | Photo Credit: PTI

Nationalist Congress Party leader Hasan Mushrif on March 13 moved the Bombay High Court seeking to quash a ₹35 crore money laundering case against him by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

On March 11, the Central agency searched his house at Kolhapur and served him summons to appear before it, to record his statement on Monday.

Mr. Mushrif served as the Rural Development Minister in the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government and is a Member of the Legislative Assembly from Kolhapur.

ALSO READ | Land-for-job case | Enforcement Directorate says trail of ₹600 crore detected

The ED has claimed that crores of rupees have been transferred to a company named Sar Senapati Santaji Ghorpade Sugar Factory Limited, where his sons Navid, Aabid and Sajid are stakeholders.

Mr. Mushrif alleges he is being targeted by Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya, and sought to quash and set aside the Enforcement Case Information Report, registered by the agency.

The plea contends, “It is common knowledge as to how in recent times the office of the ED is used to wreck political vengeance and either severely damage or completely destroy political careers.”

The matter will be heard by a Division Bench headed by Justice Revati Mohitedere on March 14.

