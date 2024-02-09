ADVERTISEMENT

NCP group under Sharad Pawar demands resignation of Devendra Fadnavis over murder of Sena (UBT) leader

February 09, 2024 12:05 pm | Updated 12:06 pm IST - Mumbai

Clyde Crasto, national spokesperson of the NCP-Sharad Pawar group, said the law and order situation has gone out of control in Maharashtra.

PTI

Clyde Crasto with Sharad Pawar. File | Photo Credit: Photo Credit: X/@Clyde_Crasto

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) group under Sharad Pawar on February 9 demanded the resignation of Maharashtra Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis over the murder of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Abhishek Ghosalkar during a ‘Facebook Live’.

Clyde Crasto, national spokesperson of the NCP-Sharad Pawar group, said the law and order situation has gone out of control in Maharashtra. He said, “Be it Nagpur where ‘goondas’ are having their say, Pune where the ‘koita gang’ is creating havoc every now and then, Ulhasnagar where an MLA fearlessly uses a police station to settle his score with an enemy and now, a young man, ex-corporator Abhishek Ghosalkar, was shot dead by a criminal without fear of law.”

Ghosalkar was shot dead during an FB Live at the office of local ‘social activist’ Mauris Noronha in IC Colony in Mumbai’s northern suburb of Borivali (West) on Thursday evening. After pumping bullets into Ghosalkar, Noronha also killed himself on the spot.

Last week, a BJP MLA shot at a local leader of Shiv Sena, led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, inside a police station in Ulhasnagar in Thane district.

“All this proves that Home Minister of Maharashtra Mr. Devendra Fadnavis has failed in his job and must resign immediately,” Mr. Crasto said. The Opposition leader said CM Shinde must take immediate cognisance of this situation as he too is responsible for the safety of the people and is answerable for any lawlessness.

