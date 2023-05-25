NCP extends support to Kejriwal in fight against Centre’s Ordinance

May 25, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - Mumbai

Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar on May 25 said that he supports completely Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s ‘fight against the Centre’s Ordinance on control of services in Delhi.’

Further, the NCP patriarch said that he would help bring non-BJP parties on board and it is time to fight for the survival of democracy.

“I have completed 56 years in politics. The biggest advantage of this is that I have friends across States and parties, who I have worked with, and everyone is familiar. There is a crisis in the country and it’s not an issue limited to Delhi,” he said.

Mr. Kejriwal along with his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann and other Aam Aadmi Party leaders met Mr. Pawar and NCP leaders at Y B Chavan Centre as part of their nationwide tour to garner support for the AAP’s fight against the Centre’s Delhi Ordinance.

The Delhi Chief Minister urged the non-BJP parties to unite and defeat in the Rajya Sabha the bill as no party enjoys the majority in the Upper House of Parliament. “If the Bill is defeated in the Rajya Sabha, then it will be the semi-final for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections,” he said.

He further alleged that the ordinance has affected the federal structure of the country and these are being used as a weapon to hinder elected governments.

Mr. Kejriwal has already met his West Bengal and Bihar counterparts, Mamata Banerjee and Nitish Kumar, respectively, and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray who promised support. There is speculation that the NCP chief’s help might be needed to bring the Congress on board.

“After leaving tomorrow, I’ll seek an appointment with (Congress President) Mallijarjun Kharge, and party leader Rahul Gandhi to discuss the issue,” he said.

Mr. Pawar said the right of elected governments to govern needs to be protected and said all non-BJP parties should support the AAP in this matter. “Mr. Kejriwal should also meet non-BJP parties to convince them. It is our responsibility to persuade everyone - be it Congress or Biju Janata Dal (BJD),” the former union minister said.

Calling Pawar one of the tallest leaders in the country, the AAP’s national convener thanked him for backing his party in its fight against the ordinance.

He alleged that if people vote for a non-BJP government, then the party resorts to three methods (in order to topple that government) - purchasing MLAs from the ruling side, using the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and promulgating ordinances to ensure the elected government is unable to function.

On the issue of a Prime Ministerial candidate for the Opposition, Mr. Pawar said instead of projecting anyone as a PM candidate, it was important to have a dialogue between non-BJP parties to provide a stable and progressive government.

“But we haven’t spoken yet either with the Congress or Arvind Kejriwal. When the time comes, we will talk. National interest is a priority for us,” he said.

