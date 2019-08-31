NCP demands SIT probe into gang rape, death of teenager

Accusing the State government of being “insensitive” towards women safety, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule on Friday demanded a probe by the Special Investigation Team into the death of the teenage gang rape victim.

Ms. Sule along with party’s Mumbai unit chief Nawab Malik and MLC Vidya Chavan led a protest march in Chunabhatti alleging that the ongoing probe into the matter is not being carried out “properly”. The party has called for immediate arrests of the accused.

The protest march was taken out from the Lal Dongar area in suburban Chembur to the Chunabhatti Police Station.

The 19-year-old woman, who was allegedly raped by four of her friends in Mumbai in the first week of July, died in a Aurangabad hospital on August 29. “The matter has to be investigated by a SIT. We are with the family. We will not relent till the victim gets justice,” said Ms. Sule after she met officials at the Chunabhatti police station.

The victim’s father was being pressured, Ms. Sule alleged and added, “The government is trying to muzzle voices. It tries to threaten all. This government is insensitive about women safety. Women are not getting justice. We will be meeting the Director-General of Police along with the victim’s brother.”

Later in the day, Ms. Sule and Mr. Malik met DGP Subodh Jaiswal and demanded protection for the girl’s family.

Meanwhile, deputy chairperson of the Legislative Council Neelam Gorhe said she has instructed the Mumbai Police to trace the accused and ensure charge sheet in the matter is filed properly.