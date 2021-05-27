NCP demands probe into procurement of defective ventilators

Mumbai

27 May 2021 04:46 IST

A day after the Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court took cognisance of defective ventilators supplied to Maharashtra under PM-CARES fund, the State’s ruling Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has demanded an inquiry in to the incident.

“This issue needs to be investigated end to end. Questions have risen about the process of procurement of these ventilators by the Union Health Ministry. Why wasn’t the proper mechanism followed? People with vested interests behind it should be immediately identified,” said NCP state president and Irrigation Minister Jayant Patil.

This is the first time since the issue was brought to the fore by ally Congress, that the NCP has raised questions on supply of allegedly faulty ventilators.

Maharashtra Congress general secretary Sachin Sawant said that he had been flagging the issue for the last few weeks and that the Centre had tried to claim that the allegations of faulty ventilators were false. “The Court’s directions to the Centre prove that we were right all along. Now that the court has taken cognisance of it, the Centre will have to answer the court,” he said.