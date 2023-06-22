HamberMenu
NCP demands probe into Maharashtra Minister’s comments on Eknath Shinde’s revolt 

Party’s national spokesperson emphasised the gravity of the comment and said it was crucial to conduct inquiry to determine whether Eknath Shinde was facing any coercion or adverse consequences if he had failed to accomplish the assigned ‘task’

June 22, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - MUMBAI

Abhinay Deshpande
NCP called for an inquiry into Maharashtra Minister Deepak Kesarkar’s (in picture) statement that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde would have resorted to extreme measures if his revolt against the Shiv Sena leadership had been unsuccessful last year.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on June 22 called for an inquiry into Maharashtra Minister Deepak Kesarkar’s statement that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde would have resorted to extreme measures if his revolt against the Shiv Sena leadership had been unsuccessful last year.

The party’s national spokesperson Clyde Crasto emphasised the gravity of Mr. Kesarkar’s comment and said that it was crucial to conduct an inquiry to determine whether Mr. Shinde was facing any form of coercion or adverse consequences, if he had failed to accomplish the assigned ‘task’.

“An inquiry must be conducted to find out if he (Mr.Shinde) was being pressured with an adverse action if he failed to fulfil the task,” he said.

Mr. Crasto asked, “Why would a man of Mr. Shinde’s political standing want to take such a drastic step upon failure?”

On Wednesday, the School Education Minister and a key member of the Shinde-led faction of the Shiv Sena, said that Mr. Shinde would have “shot himself” had his revolt failed last year.

Reacting to the sensational claim of Mr. Kesarkar, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said the Minister should be taken into custody for being aware of someone’s suicide plans.

