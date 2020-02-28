NCP demands Amit Shah’s resignation for Delhi violence

A candlelight vigil against Delhi violence at Mumbai Bagh on Thursday.

Mumbai

28 February 2020 09:30 IST

Gujarat model has been replicated in the Capital: Nawab Malik

Alleging that the “Gujarat model” has been replicated in Delhi, which has witnessed large-scale communal violence over the CAA, this week, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Thursday called for Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s resignation.

The responsibility of maintaining law and order in Delhi is with the Union Home Ministry.

NCP’s national spokesperson Nawab Malik also demanded a probe into whether the Home Minister could not handle the situation in the national capital or he had allegedly given instructions to the police to not respond quickly to the situation.

Opposition parties have accused the police of being a silent spectator to the riots in the national capital, where the death toll has touched 38.

The Congress has already demanded Mr. Shah’s resignation.

The Gujarat model has been repeated in Delhi, Mr. Malik told reporters here, in a reference to the 2002 riots in the BJP-ruled western State.

Whether the home minister could not handle the situation in Delhi or he himself had given such instructions to the police should be probed. He should resign immediately, Mr. Malik said.

Mr. Malik accused the Delhi police of not discharging their duty and falling prey to political pressure.

He also pitched for the resignation of another Union minister, Anurag Thakur, and Delhi BJP leader Kapil Mishra for allegedly making provocative speeches.

Meanwhile, Mr. Malik said the Mumbai NCP will organise a meeting of party workers on March 1.