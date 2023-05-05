NCP committee unanimously rejects Sharad Pawar’s resignation

May 05, 2023 01:00 pm | Updated 01:00 pm IST - Mumbai

The Nationalist Congress Party committee on May 5 unanimously rejected Sharad Pawar’s resignation and decided to urge him to remain in the party’s top post.

NCP national vice-president and former Union Minister Praful Patel said “The committee has passed a proposal unanimously rejecting Sharad Pawar’s decision to step down as NCP national president. It is our wish that Mr. Pawar is a pillar of the NCP remain permanently in this position.” We will take the committee’s resolution and request Sharad Pawar to continue leading the party, Mr. Patel said.

Senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal said, “Sharad Pawar will have to take back his resignation and continue as party’s national president and respect the popular ire against his stepping down. We do not want any working national president.”

Senior NCP leader Jayant Patil said, “No one opposed the resolution that Mr. Pawar will continue to remain as national party president. [NCP leader from Kerala] P. C. Chacko gave us an intimation that people across India, from Kashmir to Kanyakumari as well as leaders of different political parties have said it was not proper for Mr. Pawar to take this decision.”

Mr. Patil stressed there was no proposal for any working president put forward at the meeting. “Now, senior leaders like Praful Patel and P.C. Chacko will go and inform Mr. Pawar about the committee’s decision. This was the most important decision taken by our party ...Lakhs of workers were getting restless. I am confident that Mr. Pawar will accede to the committee’s resolution This thing has nothing to do with the MVA alliance. It will remain as it is,” Mr. Patil said.