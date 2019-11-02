NCP chief meets rain-hit farmers, CM assures support

While the new Legislative Assembly is yet to be formed, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has already taken an aggressive stand and demanded that the government compensate farmers for the losses due to heavy rain in the State.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Friday visited Nashik district to review crop loss. “The farmers said they have suffered heavy losses and are faced with the question whether to live or die. They said no one from the government has approached them,” Mr. Pawar said. The NCP chief will also visit other parts of the State.

In a series of tweets, Mr. Pawar said the criteria used to provide compensation are two to three years old. “We expect the government to take a firm position on providing relief to farmers. If it fails to do so, we will have to take a stern stand,” he said.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) faced flak from ally Shiv Sena too. In an editorial in its mouthpiece Saamana, the Sena said farmers who have suffered crop loss should be provided adequate compensation without any conditions. “The farmers are awaiting immediate assistance and not a new government,” the editorial said. Taking a dig at the BJP, it said, “Instead of standing by farmers, efforts are focused on garnering support for government formation.”

Meanwhile, under pressure from all quarters, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Friday the government has taken a serious view of the crop loss suffered by farmers, and assured to seek help from the Centre. He said the Chief Secretary is monitoring the situation.

A Cabinet sub-committee will meet on Saturday to discuss the matter, he said. Mr Fadnavis has asked guardian ministers of the affected districts to visit the rain-hit areas. He said the initial evaluation shows damage to crops on 54.22 lakh hectare spread across 325 talukas in half a dozen districts. The damaged crops include jawar, paddy, cotton and soybean.