NCM chief writes to Uttar Pradesh police over attack on a Sikh man

September 28, 2023

The National Commission for Minorities (NCM) chairman wrote to the Director General of Police (DGP), Uttar Pradesh, asking him to conduct a fair investigation into the case of an attack on a Sikh man in the State. According to reports, the victim was thrashed at the behest of a local Bharatiya Janata Party corporator and is admitted in hospital under critical conditions.

In his letter to the DGP-UP, chairman NCM, Iqbal Singh Lalpura, stated that he had received a representation from Guneet Kaur, wife of Amol Deep Singh, and she alleged that her husband was attacked by some persons in Kanpur while she was travelling in the car with her husband. She was molested and her brother-in law was tortured in the presence of local police.

“When they reached the Police Station, the persons responsible for this crime were also there,” the complainant told NCM.

The NCM chief said that since the matter concerned the security of Sikh community, the Commission requested DGP, for an investigation by Inspector General of Police Rank Officer, who is from outside Kanpur and providing justice and compensation to the affected family for their treatment.

As mark of protest against the attack, scores of Sikhs staged a protest at Gumti Gurdwara earlier this week. According to the protestors, the police failed to arrest Ankit Shukla, husband of Saumya Shukla, BJP Corporator of ward number 95, and his aides, who are responsible for the attacked Amol Deep Singh.

