HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NCM chief writes to Uttar Pradesh police over attack on a Sikh man

NCM chairman Iqbal Singh Lalpura has raised the issue of the assault on a Sikh man by a BJP functionary in the presence of the police

September 28, 2023 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Chairman of National Commission for Minorities Iqbal Singh Lalpura addressing media.

Chairman of National Commission for Minorities Iqbal Singh Lalpura addressing media. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The National Commission for Minorities (NCM) chairman wrote to the Director General of Police (DGP), Uttar Pradesh, asking him to conduct a fair investigation into the case of an attack on a Sikh man in the State. According to reports, the victim was thrashed at the behest of a local Bharatiya Janata Party corporator and is admitted in hospital under critical conditions.

In his letter to the DGP-UP, chairman NCM, Iqbal Singh Lalpura, stated that he had received a representation from Guneet Kaur, wife of Amol Deep Singh, and she alleged that her husband was attacked by some persons in Kanpur while she was travelling in the car with her husband. She was molested and her brother-in law was tortured in the presence of local police.

“When they reached the Police Station, the persons responsible for this crime were also there,” the complainant told NCM.

The NCM chief said that since the matter concerned the security of Sikh community, the Commission requested DGP, for an investigation by Inspector General of Police Rank Officer, who is from outside Kanpur and providing justice and compensation to the affected family for their treatment.

As mark of protest against the attack, scores of Sikhs staged a protest at Gumti Gurdwara earlier this week. According to the protestors, the police failed to arrest Ankit Shukla, husband of Saumya Shukla, BJP Corporator of ward number 95, and his aides, who are responsible for the attacked Amol Deep Singh.

Related Topics

Uttar Pradesh

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.