NCB running private army in Mumbai for extortion: NCP leader

Pune

26 December 2021 21:39 IST

Nawab Malik urges police to probe the death of actress who faced extortion

Training his guns at the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Nationalist Congress Party leader Nawab Malik on Sunday accused the Central agency of running a private army in Mumbai and indulging in wholesale extortion which had subsequently led to an actress allegedly taking her life recently.

“An actress has taken her life in the limits of the Oshiwara police station … It has come to light during investigations that some men were posing as NCB officials and extorting money from her. Fearing defamation, the actress took her own life,” alleged Mr. Malik.

Alluding to the Aryan Khan (son of actor Shahrukh Khan) case, Mr. Malik claimed that shadowy NCB ‘witnesses’ K.P. Gosavi and Manish Bhanushali had been unravelled in the alleged Cornelia cruise drug bust case in October this year. He urged the Mumbai police to probe the NCB’s ‘private army’ angle in the case where the actress took her life.

“Certainly, NCB officials have created a ‘private army’ in Mumbai city through which extortion is carried on a massive scale … the role of dubious persons like Gosavi and Bhanushali have already been exposed. In this case as well, the angle of the NCB’s ‘private army’ needs to be investigated thoroughly,” he tweeted.

The Mumbai police had arrested two persons on Sunday for posing themselves as NCB officers and extorting money from people including a Bhojpuri actress, who later took her life on Thursday.

Authorities claimed that the two fraudsters had tried to extort ₹20 lakh from her.

A case under Sections 306 (abetment of suicide), 170 (impersonating a public servant), 420 (cheating), 384 (punishment for extortion) and other relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been lodged.

Mr. Malik has been targeting the NCB, especially its Mumbai zonal chief Sameer Wankhede since the Aryan Khan-Cordelia cruise case of October 2. The NCP Minister has accused Mr. Wankhede of running ‘a private army’ of extortion business while remarking that the Aryan Khan’s case was no drug bust but one of “kidnap and ransom.”