NCB officer should take action so that Nawab Malik realises consequences: Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) zonal director Sameer Wankhede should take “necessary action” so that the NCP leader Nawab Malik realises the “consequences”, Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil said in Pune on Saturday.

Mr. Malik, who is the State Minority Affairs Minister, has been targeting Mr. Wankhede who recently led the NCB’s ‘drug bust’ on a cruise ship in which actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan was arrested.

Asked by reporters about Mr. Malik’s claim that Mr. Wankhede will lose his job within a year, Mr. Patil said, “His statement against an officer from the Central agency will have consequences and Mr. Wankhede should take necessary action to show what these consequences can be.” Asked about Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s allegation that the aim of the NCB’s recent actions was to defame Bollywood and take the film industry out of Mumbai and Maharashtra, he said the question should asked to the Central agency and not to him.

On Ajit Pawar’s statement that as many as 65 cooperative sugar mills were sold off in the State but only the sale of Jarandeshwar mill was being questioned, Mr. Patil said, “Jarandeshwar mill’s case is different.

“It is related to the Enforcement Directorate which deals with money-laundering cases. If the remaining 64 sugar mills have anything to do with money-laundering, then conduct ED inquiry (against them too).” The BJP was so strong in the neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation that the NCP chief Sharad Pawar had to visit the municipal corporation ahead of the next year’s civic elections, Mr. Patil said.