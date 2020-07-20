NCB busts heroin smuggling racket that used international courier services

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Monday said it has seized 1.7 kg of “high-grade” heroin that was being smuggled into the country by using international courier services.
The Central anti-narcotics agency has arrested four people, two Nigerians and two Indians, for their alleged involvement in the racket.
“The drug trafficking racket was being run during the constraints of international air travel,” a senior NCB officer said.
“It was found that international courier services were exploited by drug traffickers,” he said.
The agency’s Delhi unit claimed to have busted the heroin smuggling racket in two separate operations that led to the seizure of 1.7 kg of “high-grade” heroin.
In the first case, heroin concealed in a consignment of LED lights and a make-up kit (foundation powder) was seized and a Nigerian national and an Indian woman were arrested, it said.
In the second case, heroin concealed in a soap consignment was being trafficked and a Nigerian national and a Mumbai-based Indian have been arrested in this instance.
As per investigations conducted till now, the NCB said the consignee of these international couriers is stated to be in Assam while the consignor is from Uganda.
In the case of the Nigerian nationals, it was found that one had a “fake” Indian visa on his passport while the second did not possess any legal document for staying in the country, it said.
