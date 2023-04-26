ADVERTISEMENT

NC terminates membership of senior leader for ‘causing indiscipline’

April 26, 2023 03:49 am | Updated 03:00 am IST - SRINAGAR

Of late, Jabbar has been hinting at having differences with the party leadership, and is likely to announce his next political step on April 30

Peerzada Ashiq
The National Conference (NC) on April 25 removed senior party leader Sheikh Ishfaq Jabbar from the basic membership, for “causing indiscipline” within the party in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district.

“Sheikh Ishfaq Jabbar, ex-MLA, a resident of Ganderbal, has been removed from the basic membership of JKNC for six years, in view of his anti-party activities and causing indiscipline. The order has been issued by the general secretary of the JKNC,” a NC spokesman said.

The move came just hours after NC president Farooq Abdullah and vice president Omar Abdullah visited Ganderbal and addressed the party workers.

“Indiscipline will not be tolerated. We will not tolerate those who spread disorder in the party. Our party is above individuals. I am known the world over because of the party symbol, plough,” Farooq Abdullah said.

Of late, Mr. Jabbar has been hinting at having differences with the party leadership. He is likely to announce his next political step on April 30. He recently said the present situation being witnessed by Jammu and Kashmir “is only the outcome of the wrong steps by the National Conference leaders”.

“I will not allow people to suffer and will announce my next political step on the anniversary of my father, Sheikh Jabbar,” he said.

Mr. Jabbar’s wife Nuzhat Ishfaq had won the District Development Council (DDC) election from Ganderbal’s Lar area in 2020. In the past, both Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah had contested Assembly elections from Ganderbal constituency.

