NC, PDP welcome India-Pak. agreement

Mehbooba terms pact ‘big and welcome development’

Jammu and Kashmir regional parties, the National Conference (NC) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), on Thursday welcomed the India- Pakistan fresh agreement to maintain ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC).

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti termed the agreement “big and welcome development”. In a tweet, she said, “Dialogue is the only way forward if both countries want to stop the unending cycle of violence and bloodshed across the borders and J&K.”

NC spokesman Imran Nabi Dar said, “We welcome it and hope that the statement will be followed in letter & spirit. JKNC has always been a strong supporter of the Ceasefire along the LoC. This will allow people living along the LoC & IB to go about their normal lives with minimal disruption & risk.”