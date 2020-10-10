NC, PDP oppose property tax in J&K

Srinagar

10 October 2020 20:59 IST

It will add to the burden of people, they say

Regional parties, including the National Conference and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Saturday opposed implementation of the recently introduced property tax, first time ever, in J&K.

NC general secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, who chaired a meeting in the Srinagar constituency on Saturday, “expressed concern over the imposition of property tax”.

“Amidst depressing economic activity and soaring unemployment, the government of India, far from doling out fiscal help and other supportive measures, wants to suck the life and blood of people. The imposition of the property tax has come at a time when the economy is reeling under slowdown and will overburden people,” Mr. Sagar.

He said the businesses have crumbled and people have lost their jobs in J&K after the unilateral abrogation of Articles 370, 35-A.

PDP leader Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra said, “The government is justifying August 5 in the name of development. However, in ‘Naya Kashmir’ non-locals get domiciles, jobs, land, contracts, houses under real estate policy, financial aid under the PM package, while those who live here will face property tax on own properties.”