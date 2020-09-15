NC MPs seek debate on J&K, Ladakh situation in Parliament

National Conference MPs led by party president Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and sought a discussion on the situation in J&K in Parliament during the monsoon session.
The MPs brought to the notice of the Speaker “the unprecedented situation in the region in wake of the unilateral, unconstitutional and undemocratic rescinding of Articles 370, and 35A”.
An NC spokesman said the MPs have given the notice under the Rule 193. Dr. Abdullah was accompanied by Muhammad Akbar Lone and Hasnain Masoodi.
“The MPs brought to his [Speaker] notice the situation in J&K and Ladakh and the fall out of the unilateral, unconstitutional and undemocratic decisions undertaken by the Centre on August 5 last year,” the spokesman said.
An MP told The Hindu that “discussion is also indispensable on account of the issues of the people which have compounded following the abrogation of Articles 370, 35-A and the failure of the Centre to deliver on the promises it had made while rescinding the State’s constitutional position”.
“The entire region of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh is going through an unprecedented situation, which if left unaddressed will have far-reaching consequences on the interests of the country and the entire region as well,” the MP said.
MP Masoodi also raised the issue of the alleged Shopian fake encounter in the Lok Sabha “to convey deep concern over sluggish pace of investigation” during the zero hour on Tuesday.
“With the DNA samples taken more than a month back, there is no reason to delay the investigation,” he said.
