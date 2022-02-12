NC leaders submit memos opposing delimitation draft

SRINAGAR

12 February 2022

They highlight anomalies in draft

Several leaders from the National Conference (NC) submitted memorandums to 10 deputy commissioners in the Jammu province on Saturday “to highlight grave anomalies in the recommendations” made by the J&K Delimitation Commission earlier this month.

“NC district presidents and other functionaries presented these memorandums in the Jammu province to highlight the grave anomalies in the recommendations,” an NC spokesperson said. The memorandum, according to the NC, expressed concern over ignoring topography, internal dimension, population and linkages with the administrative while restructuring the constituencies.

“The party has viewed seriously wiping out Suchetgarh, Raipur Domana and Gool Arnas from the legislative map of the province. Fiddling with these constituencies have large-scale political, physical and psychological repercussions for the respective segments,” he said. The memorandums sought immediate rollback of the recommendations, “as these are anti-people and against the democratic ethos of the country”, he added.

