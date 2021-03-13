Other States

NC leader Bukhari quits party

National Conference leader and former minister Basharat Bukhari on Friday quit the party without spelling any reasons.

In a letter to party president Farooq Abdullah, Mr. Bukhari said he was disassociating from the party from March 12.

Mr. Bukhari, who quit the PDP over two years ago, wished the NC’s Omar Abdullah “good luck.” “I hope that the people of Jammu and Kashmir shall benefit from his [Omar’s] intellect and politico-administrative experiences,” he said.

Mr. Abdullah also wished Mr. Bukhari “all the best for his political journey ahead.”

Sources said Mr. Bukhari is likely to join another regional party very soon.

