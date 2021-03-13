NC leader Bukhari quits party

In a letter to party president Farooq Abdullah, Mr. Bukhari said he was disassociating from the party from March 12.

National Conference leader and former minister Basharat Bukhari on Friday quit the party without spelling any reasons.

Mr. Bukhari, who quit the PDP over two years ago, wished the NC’s Omar Abdullah “good luck.” “I hope that the people of Jammu and Kashmir shall benefit from his [Omar’s] intellect and politico-administrative experiences,” he said.

Mr. Abdullah also wished Mr. Bukhari “all the best for his political journey ahead.”

Sources said Mr. Bukhari is likely to join another regional party very soon.