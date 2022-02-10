NC gathers constituency-wise feedback on J&K delimitation panel’s report

Party expresses dismay over Commission’s disregard to its earlier recommendations

The National Conference (NC) on Wednesday held an exercise to collect constituency-wisefeedbackover the J&K Delimitation Commission’s interim report, ahead of the party’s deadline to file its objections and suggestions to the panel on February 14.

A six-hour online meeting was chaired by NC vice–president and former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, where all the constituency in-charges discussed “the implications of the Commission’s second draft working papers”.

The feedback will be shared with the party’s three MPs who are also associate members of the Commission, “for a response to be submitted to the delimitation panel” by February 14.

“Each constituency in-charge of the Kashmir province has shared their appraisement with regards to the delimitation draft,” the NC said.

Party sources said the NC leaders expressed anger and dismay over the Commission showing disregard to the earlier recommendations made by the NC on the first proposal of 6:1 seat sharing between Jammu and Kashmir divisions in December.

Mr. Abdullah, according to the NC, encouraged everyone “to step up direct contact with people and keep a close tab on the evolving political situation in their respective constituencies”.