NC dissolves party’s youth wing in Kashmir

Srinagar

03 October 2020 18:22 IST

The spokesperson, however, said the NC is in the process of replacing the youth wing of the party with a new team.

The National Conference (NC) on Saturday dissolved the party’s youth wing in Kashmir province with immediate effect, saying it is in the process of constituting a new team.

“All existing bodies of Youth National Conference Kashmir up to block level stands dissolved with immediate effect,” an NC spokesperson said.

Advertising

Advertising

He did not give any reason for the party’s decision.

The spokesperson, however, said the NC is in the process of replacing the youth wing of the party with a new team.