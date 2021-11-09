Naxals release five abducted villagers in Chhattisgarh

Maoists had forcibly taken them away from their village on Saturday

Naxals have released five people, including a class 12 girl, who they had abducted from a village in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district two days back, police said on Monday, November 8, 2021.

These five people reached their village Bater under the Konta police station limits on Monday morning, Sukma Superintendent of Police Sunil Sharma said.

“Some of them were reported to be assaulted by ultras,” he added.

Maoists had forcibly taken them away from their village, located around 18 km deep inside the forest from Konta, which is over 470 km from Raipur, on Saturday, he said, adding that the motive behind the abduction is not known.

After being alerted about the abduction on Sunday afternoon, security forces launched a search operation.

Sarva Adivasi Samaj, an umbrella body of tribal communities in the Bastar region, has also appealed to ultras to release these villagers, he added.

In July this year, ultras had kept eight residents of Kunded village in their captivity for two-three days before releasing them, he added.