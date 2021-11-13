Other States

26 naxals killed, four policemen injured in encounter at Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli district

Google Maps image locates the police station and the tehsil office at Korchi in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli district.  

At least 26 naxals were killed on Saturday in an encounter with police in eastern Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district, over 900 km from Mumbai, senior officials said.

"We have recovered the bodies of 26 naxals so far from the forest," said district Superintendent of Police Ankit Goyal.

The gunbattle took place in the morning at Korchi in Mardintola forest area when a C-60 police commando team was conducting a search operation led by additional SP Soumya Munde, Mr. Goyal said.

While the identity of the slain naxals was yet to be ascertained, according to sources a top rebel leader was suspected to be among them.

Four police personnel were also seriously injured in the action and were taken to Nagpur by a helicopter for treatment, officials had said earlier.

The district lies on the border of Chhattisgarh.


