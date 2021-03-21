Naxals kill constable after abducting him

Bijapur

21 March 2021 22:15 IST

Constable Sannu Punem was abducted on Saturday from Pondum village and his body was found this morning near a rivulet, police said.

Naxals allegedly killed a policeman after abducting him in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh, an official said on Sunday.

Constable Sannu Punem was abducted by a group of Naxals on Saturday from Pondum village under Bhairmgarh police station limits and his body was found this morning near a rivulet, police said. "Punem, who was posted at Gangaloor police station of the district, was on leave and had gone to Pondum, located around 450 km away from capital Raipur," he said. After being alerted about the incident, a police team was rushed to the spot and the body was shifted for the post mortem.

"Prima facie, it seems that he was killed with sharp edged weapons, but the exact cause of the death will be known after the autopsy," the IG said. A search operation has been launched in the area to trace the Naxals.

