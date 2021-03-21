Other States

Naxals kill constable after abducting him

Naxals allegedly killed a policeman after abducting him in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh, an official said on Sunday.

Constable Sannu Punem was abducted by a group of Naxals on Saturday from Pondum village under Bhairmgarh police station limits and his body was found this morning near a rivulet, police said. "Punem, who was posted at Gangaloor police station of the district, was on leave and had gone to Pondum, located around 450 km away from capital Raipur," he said. After being alerted about the incident, a police team was rushed to the spot and the body was shifted for the post mortem.

"Prima facie, it seems that he was killed with sharp edged weapons, but the exact cause of the death will be known after the autopsy," the IG said. A search operation has been launched in the area to trace the Naxals.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 21, 2021 10:15:36 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/naxals-kill-constable-after-abducting-him/article34125383.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY