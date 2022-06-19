Naxals accuse Chhattisgarh villager of being police informer, shoot him dead

The incident took place in Adwal under Mardapal police station limits

The incident took place in Adwal under Mardapal police station limits

A 35-year-old villager was shot dead by Naxals in insurgency-hit Kondagaon district of Chhattisgarh on suspicion of being a police informer, an official said on Sunday.

The incident took place in Adwal under Mardapal police station limits on Saturday night and the deceased was identified as Soma Mandavi, he said.

"Last night a group of armed ultras reached Adwal, dragged the victim from his house and shot him dead after accusing him of being a police informer. A hunt is on for the assailants," he said.