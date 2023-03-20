ADVERTISEMENT

Naxalites torch vehicles, machines at road construction site in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district

March 20, 2023 12:42 pm | Updated 12:42 pm IST - Kanker

PTI

Naxalites set ablaze at least a dozen vehicles and machines being used for road construction in a remote village in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district, police said on March 20. Nobody was injured in the incident which occurred on Sunday night between Alparas and Gundul villages under the Koyalibeda police station limits where road construction is going on under Prime Minister Gram Sadak Yojna (PMGSY), said Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P.

As per the preliminary information, a group of unidentified Naxalites stormed the construction site, located around 250 km from the State capital Raipur, and threatened the workers to stop the work, he said. “The Naxalites then set ablaze eight tractors, two JCB machines (earth movers) and two bulldozers”, the IGP added.

A police team was sent to the spot this morning, he said, adding that security personnel have launched a search operation in the area. Police claimed that the road contractor did not inform them about the construction work otherwise security would have been provided.

Naxalites have frequently tried to disrupt road construction works in the Bastar division, which consists of seven districts, by launching attacks on security forces and damaging the roads, vehicles, and machines used in the work, police said. Last month, Naxalites had torched three machines engaged in road construction work in Partapur area of Kanker.

