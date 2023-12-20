ADVERTISEMENT

Naxalites torch tanker, machine engaged in road construction work in Gadchiroli

December 20, 2023 12:41 pm | Updated 12:41 pm IST - Gadchiroli

The incident took place in Hidur-Dodur village located on Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh border

PTI

Image used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: ANI

Naxalites set ablaze an earth-moving machine and a tanker engaged in road construction work in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district in the wee hours of December 20, police said.

The construction work was underway on the village road, which connects further to Koyarkoti, where Naxalites torched the machine and the vehicle engaged in the work, a police official said.

Naxalites also put up a pamphlet in the area, calling for a nationwide bandh on December 22, the police said.

