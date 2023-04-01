ADVERTISEMENT

Naxalites torch bus in Chhattisgarh after asking passengers to alight, nobody hurt

April 01, 2023 02:18 pm | Updated 02:18 pm IST - Raipur

The Maoists torched the bus in the morning between Malewahi and Bodli police camps when the private passenger bus was on its way to Dantewada from Narayanpur town

PTI

Naxalites on Saturday torched a bus in Chhattisgah's Dantewada district after asking the passengers to alight, police said.

The incident occurred in the morning between Malewahi and Bodli police camps when the private passenger bus was on its way to Dantewada from Narayanpur town, Dantewada Additional Superintendent of Police R.K. Barman said.

"Around two dozen Maoists, some of them armed, stopped the bus, and set it ablaze after allowing passengers to get off," he said.

None of the passengers or crew was harmed. But the bus was completely damaged in the incident, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Security forces have rushed to the spot and combing operations to apprehend the Naxalites were underway, he added.

Passengers are now being sent to their respective destinations, the officer said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Chhattisgarh

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US