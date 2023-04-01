HamberMenu
Naxalites torch bus in Chhattisgarh after asking passengers to alight, nobody hurt

The Maoists torched the bus in the morning between Malewahi and Bodli police camps when the private passenger bus was on its way to Dantewada from Narayanpur town

April 01, 2023 02:18 pm | Updated 02:18 pm IST - Raipur

PTI

Naxalites on Saturday torched a bus in Chhattisgah's Dantewada district after asking the passengers to alight, police said.

The incident occurred in the morning between Malewahi and Bodli police camps when the private passenger bus was on its way to Dantewada from Narayanpur town, Dantewada Additional Superintendent of Police R.K. Barman said.

"Around two dozen Maoists, some of them armed, stopped the bus, and set it ablaze after allowing passengers to get off," he said.

None of the passengers or crew was harmed. But the bus was completely damaged in the incident, he said.

Security forces have rushed to the spot and combing operations to apprehend the Naxalites were underway, he added.

Passengers are now being sent to their respective destinations, the officer said.

