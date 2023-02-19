ADVERTISEMENT

Naxalites torch 3 machines engaged in road construction work in Chhattisgarh

February 19, 2023 12:38 pm | Updated 12:38 pm IST - Kanker

The road construction work was being carried out under the Prime Minister Gram Sadak Yojna.

PTI

Women Naxalites have set blaze three machines engaged in road construction work in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district, police said on Sunday.

No one was injured in the incident which took place on Saturday evening between Kamteda and Gattakal villages under Partapur police station limits, about 200 km from the State capital Raipur, Additional Superintendent of Police (Pakhanjore) Dhirendra Patel said.

According to preliminary information, a group of armed women Naxalites, clad in uniform, stormed the construction site, threatened the workers to stop the work and snatched their mobile phones, the official said.

The Naxalites then set ablaze two earth-moving machines and a mixture machine and fled, he said.

Soon after being alerted, a police team was sent to the spot, Mr. Patel said, adding a search operation was underway there to trace the culprits.

Naxalites have frequently tried to disrupt road construction works in Chhattisgarh's Bastar division, which consists of seven districts including Kanker, by launching attacks on security forces and damaging the roads, vehicles and machines used in the work, according to police.

