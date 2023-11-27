ADVERTISEMENT

Naxalites torch 14 vehicles, machines engaged in construction works in Dantewada

November 27, 2023 04:15 pm | Updated 04:48 pm IST - Dantewada

While 13 vehicles and machines, belonging to a private construction firm, were engaged in road construction between Dantewada and Bacheli, a water tanker was engaged in railway works

PTI

Wreckage of vehicles and machines, that were engaged in construction works, after Naxalites set them on fire, in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district, on November 27, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Suspected Naxalites set afire at least 14 vehicles and machines engaged in construction works in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district on November 27, police said.

No person was reported to be injured in the incident, which took place at around 1.30 a.m. at Bangali camp under Bhansi police station limits, a senior police official said.

As per eyewitnesses, 40 to 50 unidentified people, clad as civilians and a few of them armed, reached the spot and set ablaze 14 vehicles and machines, including trucks, poclain and earth moving machines, parked there, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

While 13 vehicles and machines, belonging to a private construction firm, were engaged in road construction between Dantewada and Bacheli, a water tanker was engaged in railway works, he said.

Soon after being alerted, a police team led by Bhansi station house officer went to the spot, he said.

"Prima facie it seems to be the handiwork of Naxalites and search operation is underway in the area to trace the culprits," the official said.

Naxalites have frequently tried to disrupt road construction works in the Bastar division, which consists of seven districts in Dantewada, by launching attacks on security forces and damaging roads, vehicles and machines used in the work.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Chhattisgarh

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US