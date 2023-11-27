HamberMenu
Naxalites torch 14 vehicles, machines engaged in construction works in Dantewada

While 13 vehicles and machines, belonging to a private construction firm, were engaged in road construction between Dantewada and Bacheli, a water tanker was engaged in railway works

November 27, 2023 04:15 pm | Updated 04:15 pm IST - Dantewada

PTI
Wreckage of vehicles and machines, that were engaged in construction works, after Naxalites set them on fire, in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district, on November 27, 2023.

Wreckage of vehicles and machines, that were engaged in construction works, after Naxalites set them on fire, in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district, on November 27, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Suspected Naxalites set afire at least 14 vehicles and machines engaged in construction works in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district on November 27, police said.

No person was reported to be injured in the incident, which took place at around 1.30 a.m. at Bangali camp under Bhansi police station limits, a senior police official said.

As per eyewitnesses, 40 to 50 unidentified people, clad as civilians and a few of them armed, reached the spot and set ablaze 14 vehicles and machines, including trucks, poclain and earth moving machines, parked there, he said.

While 13 vehicles and machines, belonging to a private construction firm, were engaged in road construction between Dantewada and Bacheli, a water tanker was engaged in railway works, he said.

Soon after being alerted, a police team led by Bhansi station house officer went to the spot, he said.

"Prima facie it seems to be the handiwork of Naxalites and search operation is underway in the area to trace the culprits," the official said.

Naxalites have frequently tried to disrupt road construction works in the Bastar division, which consists of seven districts in Dantewada, by launching attacks on security forces and damaging roads, vehicles and machines used in the work.

