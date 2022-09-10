Naxalite carrying ₹10 lakh reward surrenders before police in Chhattisgarh

Lallu Modiyan surrendered before the police citing indiscrimination and exploitation in the banned organisation.

PTI Bijapur
September 10, 2022 18:00 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A 27-year-old Naxalite carrying a reward of ₹10 lakh on his head surrendered before the police in the insurgency-hit Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh on Saturday, an official said.

Lallu Modiyan, a member of the Jharkhand Regional Committee, surrendered before the police citing indiscrimination and exploitation in the banned organisation, he said.

The surrendered Naxalite was carrying a reward of ₹10 lakh on his head, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Modiyam had joined the Naxal movement in June 2009 as a PLGA member of Gangaloor Area Committee and was tasked with sending messages and keeping a watch on the police, the official said.

Modiyam was elevated as area committee member in the guard team of the central committee member Sudhakar in 2014. He was given an SLR rifle and training at National Park Area Committee area, he said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

In 2015, Modiyam was given the responsibility of Jharkhand and bordering area of Bihar, and was made a member of the Jharkhand Regional Committee in 2018 where he worked with politburo member Mishir Beshra alias Pradhan, the officer said.

Modiyam was allegedly involved in 12 Naxal incidents between 2010 and 2021, he said.

As per the surrender and rehabilitation policy of the State government, an assistance of ₹10,000 has been given to Modiyam, the official added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Chhattisgarh
crime, law and justice

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app