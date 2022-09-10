Naxalite carrying ₹10 lakh reward surrenders before police in Chhattisgarh

Lallu Modiyan surrendered before the police citing indiscrimination and exploitation in the banned organisation.

A 27-year-old Naxalite carrying a reward of ₹10 lakh on his head surrendered before the police in the insurgency-hit Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh on Saturday, an official said.

Lallu Modiyan, a member of the Jharkhand Regional Committee, surrendered before the police citing indiscrimination and exploitation in the banned organisation, he said.

The surrendered Naxalite was carrying a reward of ₹10 lakh on his head, he said.

Modiyam had joined the Naxal movement in June 2009 as a PLGA member of Gangaloor Area Committee and was tasked with sending messages and keeping a watch on the police, the official said.

Modiyam was elevated as area committee member in the guard team of the central committee member Sudhakar in 2014. He was given an SLR rifle and training at National Park Area Committee area, he said.

In 2015, Modiyam was given the responsibility of Jharkhand and bordering area of Bihar, and was made a member of the Jharkhand Regional Committee in 2018 where he worked with politburo member Mishir Beshra alias Pradhan, the officer said.

Modiyam was allegedly involved in 12 Naxal incidents between 2010 and 2021, he said.

As per the surrender and rehabilitation policy of the State government, an assistance of ₹10,000 has been given to Modiyam, the official added.