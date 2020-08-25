Naxal material dump found in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR

25 August 2020 03:00 IST

Malkangiri police say empty cartridge cases, detonators and gas cylinder have been seized

The Border Security Force and the District Voluntary Force of Odisha’s Malkangiri district have stumbled upon a material dump of the CPI (Maoist) in a forested area.

The materials were stored for making country-made guns for the left wing extremists.

According to the Malkangiri police, 48 12-bore empty cartridge cases with caps, 93 detonators and a gas cylinder were seized. Security forces are undertaking combing operations in Kurub, Sudhakonda and Elkanur under the Kalimela police station limits.

“It is suspected that these products might have been used for illegal manufacture and repair of arms and ammunition to be used for anti-national, subversive activities,” said the police.

Maoist surrenders

A young Maoist, identified as Mahadev Madkami, had surrendered before the Malkangiri police on Sunday. The 18-year-old was part of the personal security team of Chaitu, a State zonal committee member, who is in-charge member of the Darva division of the Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee.

According to the Malkangiri police, increased operations and fear of police action forced him to surrender. He was also disappointed over the behaviour of Maoist leaders towards local tribal cadres, said the police.