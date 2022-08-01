Other States

Naxal killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh forest

PTI Raipur August 01, 2022 11:58 IST
Updated: August 01, 2022 11:58 IST

A Naxal was killed in an encounter with security forces in a forest in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on August 1, police said.

The gunfight took place this morning in a forest near Bhandarpadar village under the Bhejji police station limits when a team of District Reserve Guard (DRG) was out on an anti-Naxal operation, Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P told PTI.

When the patrolling team was advancing through the forest at around 7.30 a.m., the exchange of fire broke out between the two sides, he said.

Naxal woman with ₹5 lakh bounty surrenders to reunite with daughter in Chhattisgarh

After the gunfight stopped, the body of an ultra was recovered from the spot, the IG said adding that " prima facie the deceased cadre has been identified as Madvi Hadma, a divisional committee member (DVC) of Maoists". A search operation was under way in the nearby areas, he added.

This is the third such incident in the last ten days wherein a Naxal has been gunned down in separate encounters in the Sukma district. An ultra, carrying a reward of ₹5 lakh on his head, was killed in an encounter with police near Bindrapani village on July 29 and another ultra was gunned down in the Phulbagdi area.

