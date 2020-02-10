Naxal killed, four CRPF personnel injured in encounter at Chhattisgarh’s Bastar division

A Naxal was killed and four personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force’s CoBRA battalion were injured in an encounter in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar division on Monday, an official said.

The exchange of fire broke out around 10.30 a.m. at a forest in Irapalli village on the border of Bijapur and Sukma districts in Bastar division when the security forces were out on a counter-insurgency operation, he said.

“A Naxal was gunned down in the encounter and a weapon was recovered from the spot,” a senior CRPF official said.

“Four personnel of the Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA - an elite unit of CRPF) sustained injuries in the gunfight,” he said.

The operation was still underway in the area, he added.