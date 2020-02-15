Other States

Naxal involved in blast that killed 7 CRPF men in 2016 held

A Naxal with a ₹1 lakh reward on his head who had taken part in a landmine attack that killed seven CRPF men in 2016 was arrested on Saturday in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district, police said.

Madvi Gango (29), head of the Maoists’ ‘Dandakaranya Adivasi Kisaan Majdoor Sangthan’ was held from Jiakodta village under Kuakonda police station limits, located around 400 kilometres from here, by personnel from District Reserve Guard (DRG), CRPF’s 111th battalion and local police, said an official.

“Gango was involved in three attacks on security forces, including the Mailwada landmine attack in March 2016 in which seven CRPF troopers were killed,” he said.

